Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 3,298,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,513. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

