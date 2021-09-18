Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 351,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

