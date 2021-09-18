Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce sales of $84.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $383.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.06. 129,731,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,472,438. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

