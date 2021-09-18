Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,021. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

