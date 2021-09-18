Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce sales of $869.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $867.00 million and the highest is $871.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,894. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

