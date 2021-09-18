Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $289.65. 989,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,275. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.