Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.40

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.40 ($22.82).

A number of analysts have commented on DEQ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

DEQ traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €18.72 ($22.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,023,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

