Brokerages Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) PT at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 48,986,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,546,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after buying an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $10,237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.