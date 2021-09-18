Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price at $3.54

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNEYF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 16,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

