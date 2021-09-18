Brokers Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

