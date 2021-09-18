Brokers Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

