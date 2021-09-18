Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

