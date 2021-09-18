Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 37,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

