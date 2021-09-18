Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.29

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.29 and traded as low as C$48.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$49.64, with a volume of 273,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion and a PE ratio of -44.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

