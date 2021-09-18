Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

