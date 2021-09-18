Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout will enable the company to meet the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. It is also witnessing continued strong demand in Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. However, it faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs are also likely to hurt margins. Costs related to maintenance and plant outage may also impact fourth-quarter results.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBT. TheStreet cut Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

