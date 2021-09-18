Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

COG opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 946,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

