Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cactus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WHD opened at $34.66 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

