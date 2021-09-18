Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 6.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.97. 3,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

