California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $47.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,001 shares of company stock worth $130,877,041.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its stake in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.