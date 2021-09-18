Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 75,669 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 185.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

