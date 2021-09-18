Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

SCHV stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

