Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.76 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.