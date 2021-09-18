Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 545,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

