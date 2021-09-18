Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

