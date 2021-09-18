Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

