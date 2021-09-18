Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Gfinity Company Profile
