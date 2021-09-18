Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.