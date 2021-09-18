Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

CNE stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$592.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

In related news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

