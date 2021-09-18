Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.27.

CNR stock opened at C$150.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

