Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 179,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

