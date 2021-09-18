Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $700.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $68.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $691.65.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

