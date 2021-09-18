Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $45.17 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

