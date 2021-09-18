Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CGEMY opened at $45.17 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

