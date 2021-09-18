Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

