Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 25,300,000 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after purchasing an additional 130,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $17,942,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

