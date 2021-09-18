CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $6.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. 1,599,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.