Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

