Cash Tech Reaches Market Cap of $123,347.25 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $123,347.25 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cash Tech

CATE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

