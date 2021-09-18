CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.14. 1,866,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,666. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $176.79. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

