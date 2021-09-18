Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.16

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 6195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 666.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,911,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

