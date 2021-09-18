Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

