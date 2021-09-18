Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,986 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

