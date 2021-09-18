Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,946 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

