Centene Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,684,000 after acquiring an additional 150,772 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Centene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

