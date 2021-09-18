Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
