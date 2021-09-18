Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $7,568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $6,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 366,245 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 162,343 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

