CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 258,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,473. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

