Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

