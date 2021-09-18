ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $491,879.88 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $491,879.88 and approximately $1,605.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

