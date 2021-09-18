ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $28,364.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

